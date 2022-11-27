LAPO wins best financially inclusive MfB of the year

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited ( LAPO MfB), a premium microfinance institution in Nigeria, has won “The Best Financially Inclusive MfB of the Year “ 2022 award.

The award was presented to the bank at the maiden International Financial Inclusion Conference, organised by the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee (NFIS) supervised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was a convergence of critical stakeholders – regulators, operators, policy analysts and government functionaries.

The aim was to examine the opportunities, challenges and proffer solutions to the snags along the nation’s financial inclusion objectives.

Cynthia Ikponmwosa, Managing Director, LAPO MfB, in a statement, expressed the bank’s gladness and appreciation for winning the award.

“ We appreciate the NIFS, organisers of this conference and the CBN for this recognition and award.

” it is a validation of LAPO’s immense impact on financial inclusion through the consistent delivery of innovative financial products and services to the last man in the last mile across Nigeria,” she said.

She added that LAPO MfB remained committed to its over 30 years mandate of provision of social and economic support to members of low-income households and owners of micro small and medium enterprises. (NAN)