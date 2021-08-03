LAPO to partner Edo govt. on health service delivery

The Lift Above Organisation (LAPO) it will support Edo government to achieve an effective health service delivery in the .

Dr Honestus Obadiora, Executive Director, LAPO disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Health.

In a  statement  by James-Wisdom Abhulimen, Head, Advocacy & Communications, LAPO in Benin on Tuesday, the executive director said the organisation would continue to tackle health challenges in the .

Obadiora commended the giant strides  recorded by the Edo  government in the health sector in recent times.

He, however, said  more needed to be done as there were shortage of  Ambulances for emergencies at Primary Health Care Centres in the .

He also identified high cost of cancer treatment and insufficient health personnel in rural areas among others, as some of the challenges needed to be addressed.

Responding, the permanent secretary, commended LAPO for its continued support to the state government.

He sought for the organisation’s involvement in mobilising members of the public to register with the Edo  Health Insurance Scheme.

He added the state government was working assiduously to improve maternal and child healthcare services in the state.

In a related development, the executive director of LAPO also an advocacy visit to the Edo Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, where he canvassed for increased budgetary allocation for the health sector. (NAN)

