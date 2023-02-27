LAPO supports farmers, rural dwellers with N70bn loans in 15 years

By Joy Odigie

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), %says it disbursed N70 billion credit facility to farmers and rural dwellers between 2007 and 2022.

Dr Honestus Obadiora, the Executive Director, LAPO, said the loans were disbursed to 262,977 farmers under the LAPO Agricultural and Rural Development Initiative (LARDI).

Obadiora, who said this at an Annual Media Forum on Monday in Benin, said that the loans were disbursed to farmers in LAPO’s 303 branches across 22 states of the federation.

He said that under LARDI programme, N23.5 billion was disbursed to improve the livelihood of rural farmers as well as support micro businesses between January and December 2022.

He expressed delight that the loans had improved the productivity, income and standard of living of the beneficiaries and contributed to rural agricultural development.

Obadiora said that LARDI had also helped in improving availability of inputs for improved farm yield, building the capacity of rural farmers and business owners through on farm demonstrations, workshop and training programmes.

“The mandate of LARDI is to improve income, food security and general living conditions of rural households, particularly women-headed households and youths. ” (NAN)