Landlords choose Gov. Ayade, Obong of Calabar for honours

The Oil and Solid Minerals Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) has chosen to honour Cross River’s Gov. Benedict Ayade as its patron.

Also chosen for the conferment of the same honour is the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

OMPALAN’s president, Bishop Udo Azogu, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday that the decision was reached at the association’s just-concluded board meeting held in Abuja.

He said Gov. Ayade was chosen for the OMPALAN award for his ingenuity in resolving the lingering herders/farmers crisis in Cross River.

“Ayade has singled himself out as a great patriot and statesman by creating the enabling environment for peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers,’’ Azuogu stated.

He said that the board also approved the nomination of Chief Joseph Ezeh as Coordinator, Environmental Protection Overseas for the USA.

Azuogu added that the board appointed Chief Ezeh to lead its U.S. Liaison Office with focus on enhancing the image of the country.

He would also work to protect the country’s leaders in foreign lands from smear campaign by aggrieved Nigerians. (NAN)

