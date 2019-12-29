Landlord nabbed for raping a 4-year-old girl, promises parents landed property

A 42-year-old landlord has allegedly defiled a 4-year-old girl in Ugbolu, Oshimili North local government area of Delta state.

The landlord identified as Mr Ikechukwu Amon, has already made preparations to settle the parents of the 4-year-old girl with landed property.

According to Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison, DG, Behind Bars Initiative (BBI), who initiated the arrest of the perpetrator, the incident occurred at Ugbolu, Delta State, sometime ago and was reported on Thursday, December 27, 2019.

“On the 27th of December, 2019, we got a report about a 4-year-old child that was brutally defiled by a 42-year-old landlord in Ugbolu, Delta state.

“Swiftly, at 7:45am, I led BBI intelligence team to Ugbolu where we facilitated the arrest of Mr Ikechukwu Amon, the suspect.

“Prior to his arrest, Ikechukwu’s family were already negotiating with victim’s family to settle the case with landed property and we busted that arrangement.

“On examination by our medical team, the victim’s vulva and vagina walls have been severely bruises. She is currently in need of proper medical care to ameliorate her condition.

“Note that, we don’t negotiate with pedophiles. Let’s join forces to stop abuse on vulnerable children in our society”, Gwamnishu wrote.

With reports by PRNigeria