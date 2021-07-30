Landlord docked for forcefully evicting tenant

A 53-year-old landlord, Remilekun Omosehin, who forcefully evicted his tenant without a court warrant, on Friday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The police charged Omosehin with forceful eviction, theft, damage to property and disorderly conduct.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 16 at 6.30 a.m. at No. 73, Ayedun St., Bariga.

Momah said that the defendant forcefully evicted the complainant, Mr Christian Emekakwe and damaged his household items.

He also said that 5,000 dollars was stolen from the complainant’s apartment.

Momah said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168, 287, 339 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for mention. (NAN)

