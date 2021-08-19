Landlord docked for allegedly destroying tenant’s kiosk

A 69-year-old landlord, Oguh Kingsley, on Thursday appeared before a Gwagwalada Magistrate’s Court for allegedly destroying a tenant’s kiosk worth N75,000.

The police charged Kingsley, who resides in Dagiri Gwagwalada Abuja, with mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Ifeyinwa Okafor of Dagiri Gwagwalada Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on Aug. 16.

Tanko said that the defendant who was a landlord to the complainant went to her house and destroyed her kiosk valued N75,000.

He said that the defendant also poured water into her food items valued N10,000, adding that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have destroyed the kiosk.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 326 of the Penal Code and when questioned, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Christy Oboh prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, adding that if granted, that his client would not jump bail.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ibrahim said that the surety must have a definite and verifiable address and must take an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond should the defendant jump bail.

He said that both the surety and defendant must provide a valid means of identification, before adjourning the case to Sept. 16 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...