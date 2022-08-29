Landlord docked for allegedly damaging tenant’s property

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

The police on Monday arraigned a 46-year-old landlord, Samuel Atundu, in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly damaging his tenant’s electricity meter.

The defendant, who resides at Wazobia area of Daki Biyu village, Jabi, Abuja is standing trial for mischief

The Prosecutor, Ferdinand Orji told the court the complainant, Onukaogu Mike, of the same address reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on April 22.

He further alleged that the defendant who is a landlord to the complainant on the same date confronted him and try to force him to write an understanding to state when he was going to pay his house rent that was due.

Orji in addition said that when the complainant refused to yield to the demand of the defendant, he pulled off his meter, whose value was not disclosed.

He further said that the defendant smashed the meter the complainant purchased with his money on the floor, thereby damaging it beyond repair.

He said that the offence contravenes the provision of section 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Mohammed Wakili admitted the defendant to a bail of N100,000 and a reliable surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must provide a BVN print out, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

Wakili adjourned the matter until Oct.4, for hearing ( NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

