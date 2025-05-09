Land grabbing: FCTA halts development on green area in Katampe 

he Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday, halted ongoing development on a supposed green area

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday, halted ongoing development on a supposed green area in Katampe District, Abuja.

The coordinator of the council, Chief Felix Obuah, asked the developer to stop any kind of development in the area, and report to his office with relevant documents.

Obuah gave the directive when he led other directors and heads of agencies and departments under the council to the area, located behind Gishiri Village, Katampe, Abuja.

He explained that the visit followed a report of illegal development, land grabbing an encroachment in the area.

“I received a report about land grabbing and encroachment, so, I decided to send the Director of Development Control and his team to come and stop the operation here.

“To our dismay, the developer continued operation. So, I decided to come with my team here to see what is happening.

“I have stopped their work. They have to come with their title documents so I can verify whether they have a title document or they are one of the land grabbers in the city,” he said.

However, the Director of Parks and Recreation, FCTA, Mr Chidemelu Echee, said that the area was designated as Park 2300 in the Abuja Master Plan.

Also, the Director of Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima explained that part of the area was earmarked for relocation of some residents of Gishiri village.

Galadima said that residents lost their houses to the construction of a highway that passed through the community.

Reacting, the developer, Alhaji Musa Salihu, contradicted Echee’s position, claiming that the area was allocated to Farmer Service Nig. Ltd as Plot 806, and not Park 2300.

Salihu, however, agreed to stop working in the area and report with the Right of Occupancy given to him and other relevant approvals from the department of development control.

“I have done payment of the ground rent, and the building plan is being approved by the development control.

“I have just been directed to stop work of which I will stop and tendered my documents for verification.

“By the time I am done with that, if the plot is not in contest, then I will continue my work, but if the FCT wants to take the property, so be it; I am not God.

“We are just humans, and this is just a worldly thing,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)