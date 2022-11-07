Land-grabbing: Edo govt reclaims road, demolishes illegal fence, seals Divine Providence School, shops

… applauds citizen vigilance

The Edo State Government has reclaimed a road in Uteh Community, Upper Mission Extension of the Benin metropolis, which was illegally appropriated by the proprietor of Divine Providence School for a building project.

Residents of the community had in a viral video raised the alarm around 4pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, that the school proprietor was raising a fence to cut off the road for public use, calling on the government to come to their aid.

Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo, who led the Ministry’s enforcement team to the site on Sunday morning, said the government would not condone activities of land-grabbers in the state.

“Following the video complaint of a street being fenced by the owner of Divine Providence School at Palace Road, Uteh community, Upper Mission Extension, an Enforcement Team from Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development visited the site today and reclaimed the road.

“The school was sealed as its fence is on the road. Other contraventions in the area were attended to, particularly the row of stores along Upper Mission Extension by the Enogie’s palace.”

She commended the residents in the area for their vigilance, assuring Edo people that the government’s resolve to stamp out impunity in the state remains steadfast.She urged anyone with complaints about building infractions to call the Ministry on 09128902734 or 08104663697.

