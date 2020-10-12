Land dispute: Court orders substituted service on Gov Ugwuanyi, Panel members

An Enugu State High Court on Monday ordered substituted service of court processes on the Administrative Panel of Inquiry looking into the land dispute in Ugwuaji community, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The applicants, Paul Anike and Chinenye Maduekwe, for themselves and on behalf of the people of Ogui Nike and Umunevo Ogui Nike community, filed a suit against the six members of the panel.

These are James Ikeyi, Godwin Ugwoke, Prof Daniel Nwachukwu, Godwin Ishiwu, Chudi Ozokolo and Robinson Odo.

Other defendants are Enugu State Governor and the Attorney General of the state.

In his ruling, Justice Cyprian Aja, ordered that the processes be served on the first to sixth respondents again at the venue provided by Ikeyi on or before Oct. 16, 2020.