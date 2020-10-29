Lampard to discuss penalty kick duties with his players after another Jorginho miss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club’s penalty kick taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season.

His miss came in their 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Jorginho had missed from the penalty kick spot against Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) last month.

He hit the post with a penalty kick in the first half with the game goalless in Krasnodar on Wednesday.

“Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalty kicks in his career, particularly at Chelsea,” Lampard told reporters.