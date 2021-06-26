Lamido of Adamawa turbans district heads of Garkida, Suktu

The Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Mustapha, has turbaned Mr Simon Tarfa and Abba Aliyu as district heads of Garkida and Suktu, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Garkida is in Gombi Local Government Area while Suktu is in Song Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the ceremony on Saturday in Yola, Mustapha said the turbaning of the two district heads followed earlier approval of their appointments by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

He charged them to ensure justice and fairness in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Mustapha said such qualities would help in improving peaceful coexistence and unity among their respective districts.

He called on them to also respect rules and regulations governing the Emirate Council by carry their people along to ensure peace, unity and progress.

The Lamido urged them to work in harmony with chairmen of local government councils and forward their challenges to them for amicable solutions.

He also urged them to be role models in their respective districts.

The new District Head of Garkida, Mr Simeon Tarfa, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked the Lamido for finding them worthy to serve.

Tarfa said that their doors are open for constructive advices and good working relationship.

He appealed to their subjects for maximum cooperation and to ensure peaceful coexistence among them. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...