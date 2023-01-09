Lamido of Adamawa commends Buhari for development of infrastructure

By Ibrahim Kado

The Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu-Mustapa, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its giant strides in development and resuscitation of critical infrastructure nationwide.

Aliyu-Mustapa made the commendation in Yola on Monday when he received in his palace, the president who was in the state for a political engagement.

He said the Federal Government had constructed thousands of kilometers of roads, rail lines, bridges, more universities and polytechnics across the country.

The traditional ruler said security and agriculture had also received significant transformation.

“Your revolution in infrastructure is also visible in this state as most of our highways have been rehabilitated,” he said.

He used the occasion to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria as well the good health of president.

Earlier, Buhar said he was in sate to formally present the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinub and the governorship candidate in the state, Aishatu Dahiru- Binani to the electorate, preparatory to the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC national Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Gov Nasiru El-Rufai, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Paulen Tallen, among others were in the president’s entourage. (NAN)