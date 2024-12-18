Lamido Goes, Lamido Comes in the Picture of Governor Namadi and Badaru

By: Adamu Muhd Usman

“Never forget three people in your life: 1. Who put you in difficult times, 2. Who left you in difficult times, and 3. Who helped you in difficult times.” — Unknown author.

Today is the day, and that day is today, when many people — including yours truly, who is one of the front-runners — wish to see three things about Dr. Sule Lamido (CON) manifest, remain, and continue both during his lifetime and after his eventual passing:

1. The struggle for the liberation of the downtrodden.

2. The survival of democracy, alongside the maintenance of its values and tenets.

3. His ideologies, principles, institutions, and legacies, ensuring they remain useful, remembered, and that his political and traditional dynasty continues to exist and function for generations to come by the grace of God.

What inspired me to express these thoughts is the recent appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Sule Lamido as the Chigarin Dutse and District Head of Bamaina under the Dutse Emirate on Friday, December 13, 2024.

To provide some context, on Tuesday, February 2, 2016, the then Governor of Jigawa State, H.E. Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, suspended Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido as the District Head of Bamaina, citing reasons that many considered baseless. The majority believed the decision taken by the Jigawa State government under H.E. Badaru was politically motivated.

Nine years later, the current Jigawa State government, under the able leadership of Malam Umar Namadi (FCA), popularly known as Dan Modi, has restored the position and approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Sule Lamido, the younger brother of H.E. Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido (MPhil). The appointment follows a recommendation by the Dutse Emirate Council.

The new District Head, Alhaji Abubakar Lamido, has been urged to use his religious faith, family heritage, moral upbringing, and modern education to bring lasting peace and development to Bamaina and Jigawa State at large. May Allah guide and protect him, and may his reign flourish and endure for years to come.

At that time, we tried to draw the attention of H.E. Badaru, reminding him not to govern with sentiments, victimization, humiliation, or intimidation. Leadership requires tolerance, not unnecessary reactionary tactics. Sadly, those words fell on deaf ears.

Unlike his predecessor, Governor Namadi is not focused on creating problems but on fostering reconciliation, rehabilitation, restructuring, and unity. Dan Modi is focused on possibilities, and as the saying goes, “When you focus on problems, you get more problems. But when you focus on possibilities, you create opportunities.” These opportunities will, Insha’Allah, help Jigawa rise again. In this regard, Governor Namadi can be seen as a “Rebirth Governor” — a topic for another day.

At this juncture, I must commend and thank Malam Umar Namadi for restoring the position of the District Head of Bamaina. I will, however, use this opportunity to draw his attention to critical issues.

Your Excellency, you must remain vigilant. Jigawa is at a crossroads. The moral decadence among the youth must be addressed, and those politicians who facilitate unrest must be cautioned. It is the responsibility of a leader to ensure stability and peace in society.

The rising issue of “emiratism” must also be addressed, as well as the unacceptable and condemnable political trends we are witnessing in Jigawa today. A situation where elders and leaders are neither respected by their followers nor respect themselves signals trouble.

The ruling party must focus on delivering the dividends of democracy. Any negative political maneuvering will distract leadership and disturb the peaceful coexistence currently enjoyed by the people. Many view unrest as a tactical tool to deprive citizens of progress. Governor Namadi, please remain focused and undistracted.

If care is not taken, Jigawa may deteriorate. The current leadership must be conscious of the dangers of moral decay and poor governance. It is imperative to address the actions of individuals and groups that threaten peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding, and political stability. For example, the diversion of palliatives and sabotage in agricultural programs — practices that gained ground under the previous administration — must be curbed.

Your Excellency, while you are doing your best, there will always be those who seek to sabotage your efforts and tarnish your reputation. Open your eyes and ears, but remain receptive to constructive criticism and useful advice.

Jigawa is our state, our home, and our pride. Let us not forget how Dr. Sule Lamido (CON) rescued, rebuilt, rehabilitated, and united it.

Finally, I appeal to Governor Namadi (Dan Modi) to enforce discipline, maintain law and order, and ensure Jigawa remains peaceful, united, and progressive. This is the new era of democracy, human dignity, and accountability. Though times are economically tough, leadership must rise to the occasion.

“People find pleasure in different ways. I find it in keeping my mind clear.” —Marcus Aurelius

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa State.