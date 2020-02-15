Lambo appointed Executive Secretary of LAHASCOM

The Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM) has appointed Ms Abosede Lambo as its Executive Secretary.

In a letter signed by the commission’s Chairman, Mr Wale Mogaji on Saturday in Lagos, Lambo’s appointment took effect from Feb. 13.

“In line with the provision of Section 8 Subsection 1 of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission and reference to the correspondence from the House of Assembly No LSHASC/AD/O/201/71 dated Feb. 11, 2020.

“I am pleased to inform you that the commission has approved your appointment as secretary to the commission with effect from Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

“The appointment is a reflection of your commitment and selfless service to the State and the Legislative Service in particular.

“The commission looks forward to your dedication and demonstration of integrity in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

Until her appointment, Lambo was the Director of Public Affairs in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Born in March 1962 at Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Lambo attended Baptist Primary School, Ijero, Ebute-Metta (1968-1973), Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Sabo, Yaba (1974-1979), Lagos State College of Education, Ijanikin (1980-1983) and University of Lagos, Akoka (1884-1988).

Lambo joined the Lagos State Public Service in February 1990 as an Information Officer and later rose through the ranks to become a director

She was deployed to the House of Assembly in 2006. (NAN)