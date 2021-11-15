Lalu urges MDAs to ratify 5℅ job provision proposed in 2018 Disabilities Act

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities,NCPWD, Mr. James David Lalu has said that the Commission is committed to providing employment for all Persons with Disabilities as he urged MDAs to ratify the 5% job provision proposed in the 2018 Disability Act for PWDs.

The ES made this reassurance recently in Abuja at a One – Day Roundtable organised by the Inclusion Magazine tagged “The Challenges of Safety and Rights of Persons with Albinism’’

Lalu who was represented at the event by the Head Women and Gender Unit NCPWD Olanike Akinbola stated that Persons with Albinism can be rest assured of being “taken out of the harsh weather of unemployment by the Commission”.

Speaking further, the ES stated that the primary role for the establishment of the Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari is to continue to protect the lives and rights of all Persons with any kind of deficiency or condition as provided for in the 2018 (Prohibition) Act.

The ES cautioned that Persons with Albinism should be mindful of skin infections which could further lead to cancer of the skin by staying off hash weather.

He further enjoined Nigerians to eschew the popular belief that Persons with Albinism possess special spiritual influence or powers as this belief system prompts desperation which leads to kidnaping and killings of Persons with Albinism for diabolical purposes.

Lalu expressed his gratitude to the CEO, founder Albino Foundation Mr Jake Epelle for his Vision and resilience all the years in the struggle to bringing the Community of Persons with Albinism together.

He further thanked the Publisher of Inclusion Magazine Husseini Abdullrahman for being consistent in reporting issues on Disabilities.

In his goodwill message, Dr Jake Epelle reassured that he is absolutely committed to the struggle for total freedom of Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria.

He pledged his commitment to work with the Commission to see that Persons with Disabilities enjoy the 5percent employment opportunity as proposed in the Disability Act.

Other stakeholders present at the event were, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Orientation Agency,NOA, Federal Ministry of Health, Association of Disabilities Lawyers in Nigeria and the National Human Rights Commission.

