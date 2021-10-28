Lalu to provide healthcare services, education for PWDs in FCT

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu, has pledged his willingness to support Persons with Disabilities by providing good health care services and quality education within the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

Lalu made this known recently in Abuja during a visit by the traditional ruler of Karamagiji, a Disability Colony in FCT, Alhaji Ibrahim Kazeem. The visit was partly to seek collaboration with the Commission and largely to discuss issues bordering on education, health care facilities and essentially getting the PWDs off the streets of Federal Capital Territory.

The executive secretary also disclosed that the Commission will collaborate with the Social Development Secretariat in F.C.T in creating intervention programmes and Healthcare services to help increase the living standard of Persons with Disabilities within FCT.

Lalu who applauded the Emir for his doggedness and fight against the discriminations of PWDs, added that the commission is working towards building primary and secondary schools for the PWDs in the FCT in order to reduce the numbers of persons with disabilities begging on the streets.

As part of his commitment for an inclusive society for the PWDs, the NCPWD Boss said that Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was able to disburse N5,000 stipends individually to the PWDs through the data collection exercise carried out by the Commission, which was geared towards minimizing poverty rate in the country.

In his response, the Emir of Karmajiji, Alhaji Ibrahim Kazeem commended the ES for his fight against the discriminations of Persons with Disabilities and requested for support from the Commission by stressing on the need to provide access to quality Education for the children in Karamagiji Disability Community numbered over 2000.

The Emir added that the colony has no means of transportation as the only vehicle they had which was donated by the wife of Former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua is grounded.

He therefore, called on the Commission to look critically into the levels of discrimination against PWDs in public places and pleaded for the intervention of the Commission in order to stop the shameful act.

