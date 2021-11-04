Lalu tasks International Summit Committee on inclusivity, global recognition for PWDs

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

While inaugurating Committee for International Summit on Disabilities recently in Abuja, the Executive Secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPWD,Mr. James David Lalu has charged the selected members to be fully committed to the task ahead in order to attract global recognition and inclusivity for persons with disabilities.

The ES who appreciated the Stakeholders for honouring the invitation at a short notice, urged them not to relent in their efforts towards promoting the interests of persons with disabilities.

He highlighted that the main objective of the task ahead is to organise the planned Disability Summit that will create a global visibility and attract the inclusiveness of PWDs in Socio-economic advancement of the society.

Speaking further, the ES charged the technical and planning committee to closely brainstorm from time to time in order to squeeze the best out of themselves.

In his address, the Chairman Board of NCPWD, Dr. Husseini Kangiwa appreciated the Executive Secretary for demonstrating high competence in running the affairs of the Commission.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are equal to the task with the team of stakeholders around you, the conference is already a success”, he declared.

Speaking further, he stated that the main idea behind the inaugural meeting was to put together very resourceful and competent persons that can help drive an agenda that will make the planned International conference on disabilities a success.

In a quick response, the Founder/ CEO Albino Foundations, Mr. Jake Ekpele appreciated the Lalu for working closely with the vision of the disability organizations. He opined that it’s time persons with disabilities aspired to political offices for greater participation and to influence government policies.

Also, the CEO CARE Dr. Chike Okogwu who was visibly overjoyed by the meeting commended the ES, James Lalu for his proactiveness and humility in yielding to the demands of PWDs.

Okogwu further seized the opportunity to reiterate his total commitment by cancelling other engagements already slated for 3rd December.

Equally, the Executive Director, Disability Rights Advocacy Center, Dr. Irene Patrick Ogbogu in her Goodwill message, pledged her support towards making the proposed summit a memorable one.

