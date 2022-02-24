Lalu provides Assistive Devices to persons with disabilities

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In line With section 38(r) of the Discrimination against Persons With Disability (prohibition) Act 2018, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu has provided Assistive Devices to Persons with varing physical Disabilities at the official launch of the distribution of ADs in Abuja, today 22nd February 2022.

The ES who was represented by the Acting Director, Social Integration, Mr. Lawrence ldemudia reiterated that the Commission is a Federal Government entity created to give relief to PWDs and make life easier for them.

“This is just the beginning and I want to assure you all of the Commission’s readiness to alleviate the sufferings of PWDs in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, Mr. Lalu equally opined that there’s a need to make the exercise continuous so as to cover a considerable population of disabled persons especially those with physical conditions.

Aside the assistive Aids, the ES stressed the economic impact of providing business empowerment materials to PWDs for the sustainability of their livelihood.

He also urged the public to always support PWDs while using the devices to access public places.

Conversely, the president of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, Comrade Abdullahi, Usman Aliyu expressed gratitude to the ES for working in accordance with the mandate of the Commission.

He said despite the challenges of the growing population of PWDs, Mr. Lalu has demonstrated a true passion in advancing the course of persons with disabilities in every nooks and crannies of the country.

Some of the beneficiaries attested to the kind gesture and confessed that the Assistive Devices will impact greatly in their mobility.

The materials presented at the event include: Wheelchairs, compatible Guide canes, Crutches of different types, Hair dryers, typewriters for the blind and others.

