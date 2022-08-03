Lalu hosts lightsavers, promises inclusive approach service delivery

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu has reaffirmed his resolve to achieving the inclusion of persons with Disabilities in every facet of the Nigerian Society.

Lalu made this known on Tuesday, in his office while playing host to the Chief Executive Officer, Sightsavers International, Ms Caroline Harpers in an interactive meeting of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and Sightsavers Nigeria with the OPDs’ partners.

The Executive Secretary said the Commission will always provide the necessary standard that will support, protect and fight for the PWDs in Nigeria.

He commended Sight Savers for their immense contributions in Nigeria so far and for providing the necessary windows for the advancements of PWDs, especially the blind.

Earlier in her speech, the CEO Sightsavers, Caroline Harper, said that the vision of Sightspavers is to create a world where no one is blind from avoidable causes, and where people with disabilities can participate equally in the society.

She added that the struggle to have disability inclusion in Nigeria should be a joint participation by all stakeholders.

Earlier in the day, the ES also played host to the Nigerian Association of the Blind, FCT chapter who visited his office to show appreciation over the roles the Commission played during the demise of their member as well as when one of them was kidnapped in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary, pledged his support to their welfare and the good of all clusters of PWDs in Nigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

