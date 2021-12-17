Lalu felicitates with President Buhari on 79th birthday

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, Commission for Persons With Disabilities, NCPWD, Mr James David Lalu has on behalf of the Commission and the entire of Persons with felicitated with President Muhammadu on his occasion of
79th birthday celebration.

Speaking today in Abuja, the ES states that Mr President deserves every encomium as he has done beyond expectations both as a leader and a Statesman.

He further said that the existence of Mr President has been grace-filled and with God’s benevolence.

“On behalf of the management and Staff of NCPWD, we wish good health and more even as steer our dear Nation to the land.
Congratulations sir!”, he prayed.

