Lalu felicitates with President Buhari on 79th birthday

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, NCPWD, Mr James David Lalu has on behalf of the Commission and the entire community of Persons with disabilities felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his occasion of

79th birthday celebration.

Speaking today in Abuja, the ES states that Mr President deserves every encomium as he has done beyond expectations both as a leader and a Statesman.

He further said that the existence of Mr President has been grace-filled and with God’s benevolence.

“On behalf of the management and Staff of NCPWD, we wish you good health and more happiness even as you steer our dear Nation to the promised land.

Congratulations sir!”, he prayed.

