Lalu charges PWDs to embrace Disability Act

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu has charged Persons with disabilities to take seriously the disability Act and to see it as a tool to defend themselves with, especially when their rights are in jeopardy.

Lalu made this known recently in Jos during a 3-day sensitisation Workshop organised by NCPWD on the discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

The ES who was represented by the representative of the North Central zone of the governing council of the Commission, Mrs. Esther Awu Andrews said that the sensitisation should be carried out in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Information and Culture for an enhanced and a wider publicity.

He called on Security Agencies to give employment to Persons with Disabilities and further explained that those so employed could become teachers to officers who might become disabled in active service.

Also, Lalu called on government to ensure that at least five percent of workers at various agencies are PWDs as mandated by the law.

Earlier in her keynote address, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and Social development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk who was represented by Mr. Uchenna Onah from the Department of Special Needs of the Ministry said that the role of the media in Nation building cannot be overstated.

” Nevertheless, the Ministry will continue to ensure that more awareness creation and sensitization on the Act as well as the judicious implementation of its provisions will be carried out” he assured.

The Director Enforcement and Compliance NCPWD, Barrister Ikem Uchegbulam, opined that any law that is not complied with is as good as not enforced in the first place. He noted that the prohibition Act was meant to protect the rights of the disabled in the society which has not been fully complied with across the Nation.

He commended the Plateau State government for being the first to domesticate the law and ensured that it was complied with.

