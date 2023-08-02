Lalong’s nomination as minister excites Plateau APC

By Peter Amine
The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated former governor, Simon Lalong, on his nomination as minister-designated.
Its Chairman, Mr Rufus Bature, in a statement signed by State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, described Lalong’s nomination as “well deserved”.
The statement quoted the chairman as saying that Lalong’s nomination was a reward for hard work, determination, consistency, resilience and loyalty.
According to him, the choice is apt and a source of pride and joy to the APC family.
Bature appreciated President Bola Tinubu for making a wise choice and declared that Lalong would be an asset in the Federal Executive Council.
(NAN)