Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has warned the newly appointed Head of Service (HOS), Mr Sunday Hyat, and 14 new Permanent Secretaries against self agrandisement, self enrichment and parochial interests.

The governor gave the warning while inuagurating the new HOS and 14 permanent secetaries on Monday at the Government House, Jos.

He said their appointments were not a platform for them to engage in unprofessional conduct, but to uphold the civil service rules that guide policy formulation, implementation and strategies as well as the conduct of government employees.

“Your appointments are not opportunities to engage in self-aggrandisement, self-enrichment and pursuance of parochial interests.

“Rather, these responsibilities demand that you take your commitments to the next level by exhibiting high sense of duty and patriotism.

” You are to set the examples for those under you to follow. As such, you need to uphold the civil service rules that guide policy formulation, implementation and strategies as well as the conduct of government employees.

“I call on our citizens, friends, relatives, school mates, professional colleagues and others to kindly pray and support these appointees. Do not add to their pressures or push them towards doing things that are unethical and capable of tarnishing their careers.

“They are not here to share money or award contracts. They are here to serve the people and finish their careers on a high note,” he said.

The governor said he would sanction the appointees if they fail to deliver their duties as expected, while advising them to shun all acts of corruption, promoting ethnicity, religion or politicising the civil service while managing public resources with transparency and accountability

He said their appointments were based on merit and their track record of performance, urging them to discharge their duties with excellence and patriotism for the progress of the state.

Lalong also urged the new appointees to work towards actualising his administration’s three-point policy of peace, security and good governance; physical infrastructure development and sustainable economic rebirth.

“As we consolidate on the progress we have attained in the past six years, the administration expects you to galvanise the entire workforce and ensure that we complete the implementation of our programmes and projects,” he said.

Besides Lalong enjoined them to work toward the achievement of the state’s ‘5-year strategic plan’ which is currently being implemented, while playing strategic roles as mentors and leaders to the state workforce.

The governor further urged them to punish indolence and reward excellence and loyalty, saying they should not promote mediocrity, laziness and non-performance.

He said subsequent appointments of permanent secetaries in the state would be based on professional aptitude tests and examinations that are Information Communication Technology (ICT) based, to further strengthen professionalism in the civil service.

“This will also cascade down to other levels as we move governance towards e-platforms that will improve efficiency, productivity and value.

“I therefore urge all civil servants to take advantage of the opportunities provided by Government for training in ICT.

“In addition, i expect that civil servants will engage in self-development by enrolling in trainings to equip themselves with the latest knowledge in technology for easy application,” he said.

The governor reassured the state workforce of his commitment to continue prioritising their welfare and ensure that workers are trained and retrained for better efficiency.

“Having established the Plateau State Health Insurance Scheme, we are making arrangements to commence the Contributory Pension Scheme which will bring to an end the agony associated with payment of pension and gratuities of retirees.

“I challenge the new Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries to work hard and promote better industrial harmony between the Government and its employees,” he said.

He thanked the former Head of Service, Mr Izam Azi, for his meritorious service, while commending him for leaving without any blemish.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, Hyat thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, saying they will ensure the actualisation of the state policies and harmonious relationship between the labour force and government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 14 permanent secetaries appointed included Messrs Ishaya Turba, Istifanus John, Ibrahim Kam, Alfred Datoel, Jacob Keng, Ambrose Danjuma and Mrs Annastesia Dongjur.

Others were Mr Jesse Miri, Mr Alexander Plangnan, Mrs Kande Gotom, Mr Fanto Nanghin, Mr Selfa Dashe, Mr Nanlop Gupiya and Mr Sunday Biggs. (NAN)

