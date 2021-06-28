Lalong urges new Appeal Court justices to uphold professional ethics

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has advised the 18 newly sworn-in justices of the Court of Appeal to keep to the tenets, conduct and ethics of their profession in the discharge of their duties.Lalong who made the call on Monday in Abuja in an interview with newsmen shortly after the new justices took their oath of office said they must be mindful that it was an opportunity from God.“They must be mindful that it is an opportunity given to them by God to decide the fate of human beings, so whatever they do, they must consider how God will do it.”Also speaking, former governor of Bayelsa, Sen. Seriake Dickson called for an increase in the number of justices appointed to the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the high courts.According to Dickson, the judiciary is the backbone of our democracy and we are aware of the challenges they are facing.”

This is a good development but I personally believe that we need more justices in all the courts.“The challenge of manpower, remuneration and computerisation, but this is a right step and we hope that at the end of the constitutional reform, we have justice sector reform to engender a better performing judiciary.”Earlier, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad advised the new Court of Appeal justices to avoid accepting juicy but destructive gifts that may land them in trouble in the discharge of their judicial functions.

According to the CJN, several high profile cases will come your way and in company of some juicy, and irresistible temptations but you must flee from them and keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption.While congratulating them on their elevation, the CJN further reminded them that as judicial officers they had a divine mandate on earth that they must be discharged with honesty and sincerity.\

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors of Ondo and Yobe as well as former Supreme Court and Court of Appeal justices and traditional rulers attended the event.(NAN)

