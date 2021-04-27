Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, says Gov. Simon Lalong would inaugurate the remodelled state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in June.

Manjang stated this when he led the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Gov. Lalong, Dr Simon Macham, to assess the project on Tuesday in Jos.

The commissioner said the project had reached about 85 per cent completion and that work is progressing steadily.

“We are highly elated that as a government we have come to rescue the NUJ secretariat.

“The quality of work is good and the architectural design was done in conjunction with the NUJ.

“So, we are looking forward for the day that the structure will be completed, and the governor will be available to commission it before it will be put to use,’’ he said.

Manjang lauded the contribution of journalists towards the development of the state.

The commissioner noted that journalists in Plateau have done a lot to promote government activities for the benefit of the citizenry.

Plateau NUJ Chairman, Mr Paul Jatau represented by his vice, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo, described the state media managers’ visit as timely.

The chairman expressed the union’s delight, saying the visit demonstrated government’s commitment towards the completion of the project.

“For us as NUJ members, this is strategic because it would give us more conducive environment to do our work for the good of Plateau and Nigeria,’’ he said.

Jatau said that the union is satisfied with the quality and level of work done so far.

He, however, appealed to government to consider landscaping the premises in order to bring out the beauty of the remodelled secretariat. (NAN)

