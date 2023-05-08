Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

By Martha Nyam

The Commissioner for Information in Plateau state, Mr Dan Manjang, says Gov. Simon Lalong will inaugurate 32 completed projects across the state before the end of his administration.

Manjang announced this in Jos on Monday while inspecting the remodelled Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat; one of the projects to be inaugurated.

He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate 12 out of the 32 projects which were spread across the state.

“I am glad to inform you that Lalong is set to inaugurate 32 projects across the state before his tenure elapses.

“The ministry has come as an advance party to inspect the project at the NUJ Press Centre before its furnishing which will be completed in two days.

“The president will inaugurate the British-America interchange, the Jos High Court Complex and the Multi-Door Court House, Kalong Bridge in Shendam, three general hospitals in Kwall, Kanke and water project in Riyom’’, he said.

Manjang commended the journalists in Plateau for adequately reporting activities of the government, adding that the incoming government should prioritise journalists’ activities and carry them along.

He called for better remuneration and insurance for journalists to help them to discharge their duties effectively and objectively.

The state chairman of the NUJ, Mr Paul Jatau, thanked the state government for remodelling the centre and charged journalists to make use of the facility.(NAN)