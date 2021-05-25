Lalong tasks NIPSS on consistent policy implementation

Gov. Simon of Plateau has called for consistent recommendations from the National Institute for and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, as a strategy for overcoming Nigeria’s perennial socio-economic .

made the call while receiving  the newly enrolled Nominees of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 43, study Group V of the National Institute were in , Rayfield, Jos.

The governor noted that poor implementation was a major challenge in Nigeria.

He thanked President Buhari for the initiative on the theme of the theme for the SEC 43:”Getting Things Done: Strategies for and Programme Implementation in Nigeria”.

” This topic is dear to me , talking of planning and execution done the proper . It is going to helpful not only in Plateau but in Nigeria, in terms of planning and proper implementation.

“I expecting that this report is going to be thorough and it would help , ” he said.

He wished the participants of study group Five success in their one week study tour, and expressed confidence that their findings would improve governance in Plateau.

Earlier in her remarks, leader of the delegation and the Director of Studies of NIPSS, Prof Funmi Para- commended on his strategies for policy and programme implementation in Plateau.

She said the gesture was evident that Lalong’s administration was committed to continuity and getting things done for the progress of Plateau.

“I say that We see evidence of a government committed to continuity and committed to getting things done,” she said.

Para- said that the theme was apt especially as Nigeria was known in defaulting on policy implementation saying “it is pertinent and critical for Nigeria at this juncture in our history because we have a track record as a Nation of not getting things done.

” We are here to look into how your administration has put together whether it is strategic planning, policy thrust and programmes of actually getting things done,” she said.

She commended him for Infrastructural development continuity of inherited projects of the previous administrations, adding that he has ensured peace, security , good governance peace in Plateau.(NAN)

