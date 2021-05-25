Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has called for consistent policy recommendations from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, as a strategy for overcoming Nigeria’s perennial socio-economic challenges.

Lalong made the call while receiving the newly enrolled Nominees of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 43, study Group V of the National Institute who were in Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

The governor noted that poor policy implementation was a major challenge in Nigeria.

He thanked President Buhari for the initiative on the theme of the theme for the SEC 43:”Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria”.

” This topic is dear to me , talking of planning and execution done the proper way. It is going to helpful not only in Plateau but in Nigeria, in terms of planning and proper implementation.

“I am expecting that this report is going to be thorough and it would help us, ” he said.

He wished the participants of study group Five success in their one week study tour, and expressed confidence that their findings would improve governance in Plateau.

Earlier in her remarks, leader of the delegation and the Director of Studies of NIPSS, Prof Funmi Para-Mallam commended Lalong on his strategies for policy and programme implementation in Plateau.

She said the gesture was evident that Lalong’s administration was committed to continuity and getting things done for the progress of Plateau.

“I must say that We see evidence of a government committed to continuity and committed to getting things done,” she said.

Para-Mallam said that the theme was apt especially as Nigeria was known in defaulting on policy implementation saying “it is pertinent and critical for Nigeria at this juncture in our history because we have a track record as a Nation of not getting things done.

” We are here to look into how your administration has put together whether it is through strategic planning, policy thrust and programmes of actually getting things done,” she said.

She commended him for Infrastructural development continuity of inherited projects of the previous administrations, adding that he has ensured peace, security , good governance peace in Plateau.(NAN)

