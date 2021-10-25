Lalong tasks new Board Member, Upstream Commission, Ndong, on diligence

Gov. Simon Lalong Plateau, has tasked a member the Board Upstream Regulatory Commission, Ms Rose Ndong, on diligence, on her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.

The governor gave the charge in a statement issued by his Director Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

He congratulated the “Plateau illustrious daughter” on her appointment, saying, this is an opportunity to contribute her knowledge and experience which she has acquired the years in the exploitation the nation’s oil and gas resources.

He said Nigeria is in dire need energy security and growth in the oil and gas industry, which has been further facilitated with the recent passage and signing into law the Petroleum Industry Act.

Lalong urged Ndong to ensure that the vision President Buhari developing the nation’s petroleum and gas potentials across the nation, is achieved to facilitate sufficient energy for the country.

The governor described Ndong as a professional, who has served as the Provost, Institute Mining and Goesciences, and Director, Nigeria Mining Corporation, Jos, before moving on to other responsibilities various Federal Government Agencies and abroad.

He thanked the President for her appointment, saying the gesture is an affirmation his confidence on the capacity Plateau people, to deliver on critical national assignments. (NAN) 

