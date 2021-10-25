Lalong tasks new Board Member, Upstream Commission, Ndong, on diligence

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has tasked a member of the Board of Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, Ms Rose Ndong, on diligence, on her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.

The governor gave the charge in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

He congratulated the “Plateau illustrious daughter” on her appointment, saying, this is an opportunity to contribute her knowledge and experience which she has acquired over the years in the exploitation of the nation’s oil and gas resources.

He said Nigeria is in dire need of energy security and growth in the oil and gas industry, which has been further facilitated with the recent passage and signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Lalong urged Ndong to ensure that the vision of President Buhari of developing the nation’s petroleum and gas potentials across the nation, is achieved to facilitate sufficient energy for the country.

The governor described Ndong as a professional, who has served as the Provost, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Goesciences, and Managing Director, Nigeria Mining Corporation, Jos, before moving on to other responsibilities at various Federal Government Agencies and abroad.

He thanked the President for her appointment, saying the gesture is an affirmation of his confidence on the capacity of Plateau people, to deliver on critical national assignments. (NAN)

