Lalong tasks NDC course 30 participants on sustainable solutions to insecurity

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged participants of Course 30, National Defence College(NDC), Abuja, to find sustainable solutions to insecurity in Plateau and Nigeria.

Lalong made the call when he received Team six of the course on Monday at Government House, Jos.

Represented by his Deputy , Prof. Sonni Tyoden, the governor described the study tour of the participants to the state as apt and appropriate, considering the fact that the nation was experiencing security challenges .

He said the study topic’ Combating Insecurity in the State, a Whole of Society Approach to Enhancing Human Security,” would help in galvanising support on consolidating on the relative peace in Plateau.

He urged them to proffer solutions that were implementable in addressing the lingering security challenges in the country, saying one of the major policy thrust of the Lalong administration was building peace and ensuring security in the state.

“We made deliberate attempts since we assumed office in 2015 to end insecurity in the state, to some extent we have succeeded until the recent fracas that we had, but we are still operating within the road map that we drafted,” Lalong said.

Earlier in her remarks, the leader of the Plateau Team , Ms Julie Sanda, said the visit was part of Course 30 study tour comprising six teams to visit some states in Nigeria.

Sanda, who is also the Ag. Provost, Center For Strategic Research and Studies,Abuja , said the team would visit some agencies and institutions in the state for their academic research, to enable them to get more insight in their workings on peace and security.

She said the National Defence College is the highest military institution in Nigeria, whose mission is to prepare senior officers and their counterparts from Ministries, Department and Agencies(MDAs) to take up strategic level appointments. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...