Lalong tasks ex-Gov. Jang on peace, progress of Plateau, Nigeria

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged former Gov. Jonah Jang not to relent in his contribution to the peace, progress and development of the state and Nigeria in general.

The governor stated this in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos to felicitate Jang on his 79th birthday.

He expressed his appreciation to the former governor for his contributions to the development of the state and the country while in the military and throughout his political career.

Lalong congratulated the elder statesman for marking another birthday in good health and God’s favour.

He wished Jang more years of protection, favour and sound health. (NAN)