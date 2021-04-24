Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has tasked management committee chairmen of local government areas to ensure security and inclusiveness in their governance.

The governor gave the task while inaugurating Mr Gideon Davou, the new appointed Management Committee Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, on Friday at the Government House, Jos.

Lalong said the appointment of Davou came at a period where people were in dire need of dividends of democracy and improved living standard, whose achievment can be fast track with security.

“Pay attention to the issue of security. The first cardinal thing is about security. The era of asking chairman on killings in his area and his saying, I do not know what happened is over,” he warned.

He said chairmen should be accountable to security issues in their jurisdiction as it was one of the critcal criteria for rapid development.

Lalong expressed confidence that the chairman’s previous experiences as a councilor and a former transition chairman of the local government would enable him deliver on this assignment.

He said security was everyone’s business and called on politicians and other stakeholders at the grassroots to support him in facilitating security in the area and in other responsibilities, as the task was difficult to perform.

The governor urged residents of the state to report security threats and matters to appropriate authorities and do not take the laws in their hands.

“The law does not allow you to do reprisal, but if there are any issues you report, if not you will be arrested.

“I use this opportunity to call on our people particularly at the grassroots to continue to maintain security vigilance and provide timely and relevant intelligence that will allow us tackle crime,” he said.

Besides, Lalong urged the chairman to carry everyone along in discharging his duties irrespective of their party, religion, ethnicity or any other affiliations.

He also urged him not to yield to the pressure or temptation of accumulating wealth for himself, but see his appointment as a service for the progress of Plateau.

“You should therefore see this appointment as a call to duty and not an appointment to enrich yourself or pursue other selfish interest. Your focus must be on the people always.

“We expect you to follow all laid down guidelines in the management of resources of the local government. Do not allow anyone deceive you that this is your time to accumulate wealth,” he advised.

Responding, Davou thanked the governor for the confidence invested on him to serve as chairman twice in Lalong’s administration.

He said he would engage traditional leaders and stakeholders in the area to ensure permanent peace is restored.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment was following vacancy of the position on April 21, this year.

Davou had served as the transition chairman of the local government from 2017 to 2019. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

