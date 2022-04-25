Lalong swears in new Plateau Chief Judge

Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday sworn in Justice David Mann as the state substantive Chief Judge.



Lalong at the ceremony in Jos, charged the new Chief Judge to uphold democracy, good governance and respect for the rule of law in the discharge of his duties.

”Plateau is pregnant with expectations that democracy, good governance and the rule of law will witness a new vista for good.

“Going by the antecedents of Justice David Mann, we have no fear that he will lift the judiciary to higher levels and build on what his predecessors have done over the years.



“While I congratulate you on this well-deserved appointment, may I remind you that this task is calls for total dedication and commitment to peace and stability of Plateau and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Lalong urged Mann to see his elevation as a call to duty and a trust given to him by God to represent him in the affairs of men.



The governor advised him to be true to his Oath of Office and discharged his duties with the fear of God and without fear, favour, affection or ill-will.

According to him, you are coming into office at a time that government is operating autonomy of the three Arms of government.

“I charged the Chief Judge to take advantage of all the latitude that the autonomy provides to ensure the training of members of staff in the judicial,’’ he said.



Lalong appealed to Mann to ensure speedy dispensation of justice particularly as it involved suspects that were arraigned for violent crimes including terrorism.

He charged the judiciary to pay closer attention to ensure that such cases got the desired attention to ensure that those accused were either acquitted or convicted depending on the evidences available.

“The longer such cases stayed in courts, the colder they become and the tendency to further impact on security and safety of not just witnesses, but of the citizens at large,’’ he said.

The governor reminded the Chief Judge on political activities which were on top gear ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Lalong said that it was a time when enormous pressure would be mounted on judges by politicians who wanted to achieve their aims at all costs.

He advised Mann to be aware of those who want to corrupt, confuse, intimidate or blackmail the judiciary to do their bidding in order to win elections.

Mann, in his remarks, appreciated the governor for the appointment and promised to adhere to his oath of office in the discharge his duties. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

