 Lalong swears in 10 new Permanent Secretaries in Plateau

By Martha Agas

Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong swore in 10 new Permanent Secretaries on Tuesday in Jos and warned them about indiscipline and disloyalty.

He told the new appointees that his administration would not tolerate indolence and flagrant abuse of office.

“This warning is important because we are in the peak of politicking where the temptation for disloyalty is high,’’ he noted.

He urged the officials to put in extra efforts to justify their elevation and also to set good examples as role models to their subordinates through leadership skills.

“You must uphold the virtues of probity, accountability, honesty, fairness and justice in all your conduct,’’ the governor admonished.

He urged the permanent secretaries to also sustain the principles of transparency, due process and management of resources entrenched by his administration.

He implored them not to be power drunk and lethargic following their elevation, but be determined to continue the implementation of government’s policies and programmes to help it to deliver its mandate.

“You are expected to work within the schedule of the service to avoid getting into trouble or putting the system in jeopardy,’’ Lalong charged.

He said his administration had approved replacements in some critical ministries, departments and agencies to improve on service delivery and create employment opportunities.

Lalong urged friends, associates and relatives of the new permanent secretaries not to put them under pressure for monetary gifts and contracts as the positions were not for sharing “national cake’’.

“Do not push them to become tribal, religious or ethnic champions in order to do your bidding,’’ he warned.

He thanked all the permanent secretaries who either retired or resigned for their sacrifices and putting in their best during their careers in the civil service.

The governor also announced a review of wages for street cleaners, following hardships in the economy and to encourage them.

“To boost the morale of our numerous street cleaners, who work tirelessly to keep our streets clean, I have approved an upward review of their monthly allowance.

“This will no doubt improve the economic lives of the more than 2,500 street cleaners,’’ he said.

Responding on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, Mr Gongden Sunday thanked the governor for the appointments, assuring him that they would put in their best in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)