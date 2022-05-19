Lalong signs VAPP bill, inauagurates Judicial Service Commission

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill



into law in the state.

The governor, who signed the bill at Government House, Jos, said that the VAPP bill, now a law would address the

issue of violence against persons in Plateau.

He reiterated the commitment of the state gpvernment to protect vulnerable groups, especially women, children and people

living with disabilities.

He tasked the Ministry of Information and relevant organisations to conduct grassroots sensitisation on the VAPP law

to ensure its smooth implementation.

The Commissioner of Justice, Mr Chrysanthus Ahmadu, described the law as a specialised one, saying “all offences

under the VAPP Act will be brought into one legislation.”

He explained that the law has 60 clauses, which is divided into five sections, explaining that offences such as rape

will be given life imprisonment.

He further explained that convicts of harmful traditional practices will get a term not less than four years or a fine of

not less than N200,000 or both.

He said “the law provides punitive measures for offences such as :Forceful Ejection from Home; Forced Financial

Dependent and Economic Abuse; Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse; Spousal/Partner battery and

Political Violence, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lalong had earlier inauagurated members of the Plateau State

Judicial Service Commission and described their responsibilities as crucial in ensuring smooth operations of

the state judicial system.

He said “this is the body that is saddled with the duty of advising the National Judicial Council on appointments

and discipline of judicial officers, including the Chief Judge; Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

“The commission will also advise the council on appointment of the President of Customary Court of Appeal;

judges of the State High Court, as well as Khadis and judges of Sharia and customary courts of appeal.

“They are to also appoint, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over the Registrars, Deputy Registrars of the

Courts mentioned above, as well as Magistrates, Judges and members of Area and Customary Courts.

“All other members of staff of the Judicial Service of Plateau State are expected to be supervised by this commission,” he said.

He congratulated the state’s Chief Judge, Mr David Mann, who is also the Chairman of the commission and

members on the appointment, saying it was on merit and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

He urged them to discharge their duties diligently, adding that “you must be independent and treat every

matter brought before you with utmost care and honesty.

“Accountability and transparency will also be demanded from you by the society that you have been appointed to serve,” he said.

NAN reports that the governor also inaugurated local government liaison officers of the 17 local government areas of the state.

Signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, the VAPP Act is designed to tackle all forms of violence

against persons in private and public life and provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and

punishment. (NAN)

