Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has signed into law, the bill for the establishment

of Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor signed the bill, which has 11 parts containing 52 sections,

at Government House, Jos, on Thursday.

After signing, the governor said that the action would be of utmost benefit to the wellbeing of Plateau people.

He expressed optimism that with proper implementation, the bill would achieve the desired impact of facilitating access

to quality and affordable drugs for Plateau people at the appropriate time.

He thanked members of the state House of Assembly for quick response on deliberations to ensure speedy passage of the bill.

In highlighting the synopsis of the law, he said its major function is to serve as the only source of quality, affordable and accessible

drugs and other health commodities for the state-owned, tertiary and primary health facilities.

Other functions are; to select, quantify, source, procure, supply, warehouse, sell, distribute, monitor, and control drugs and

health products that satisfy the healthcare needs of the people.

It is also to perform supply chain functions that will guarantee the availability of the right drugs and health commodities in

adequate quantities in the right condition, to be delivered at the right time and place, at the right cost to patients across

the state, among others. (NAN)

