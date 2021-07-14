Lalong signs bill on property charges, others into law

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Wednesday signed the

Plateau State Property and Land Use Charge Bill into law, as part of

efforts to boost revenue generation in the state.

The governor speaking at the signing ceremony in his office in

Government House Jos, expressed hope that the bill would address

concerns raised by the state revenue council, on laws critical to

support its revenue drive.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also signed

the Plateau State Legislative Fund Management Law, Plateau State

Judiciary Funds Management Law and Plateau State Geographic

Information Services Law(PLAGIS).

“ Government is charged with protection of lives and property, but property owners also are

required to discharge their obligations, by paying what is due for the

protection of their property, ` he said.

He said the bill would also afford the state government the opportunity to

numerate properties in the state as part of security measures.

“ By the time everyone has their property numbered, if anything

happens to your property, we will know who is in that place and it

will go a long way in safeguarding the state,“ he said.

The governor said funds management laws for the judiciary and the

legislature would guide on the implementation of the recent autonomy

given to the two arms, especially on funds disbursement and approvals.

He added that the PLAGIS Law would be critical in improving land administration

and the enforcement on compliance to Jos Master Plan, to reposition Plateau as the hub of tourism in Nigeria, attract investors and boost revenue generation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Chrysanthus

Ahmadu, explained that the PLAGIS law would replace the manual

system on land registration with electronic means for efficiency.

“It will address the issues on tampering with records and issues of

missing files. It is a full proof system that will enhance land

administration, management and control in Plateau, and ensure there

are no revenue leakages,“ he said.

He described the property and land based charges as a revolutionary

law, which if faithfully implemented could grant financial freedom and enable the state government pay

salaries without recourse to Federal Government. (NAN

