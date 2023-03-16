Lalong signs bill for remuneration for traditional leaders in Plateau

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Wednesday signed the Plateau Traditional Rulers Renumeration bill 2020, into law.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at Government House Jos, the governor, said that law would encourage traditional leaders in the discharge of their duties.

He described the leaders as the custodians of culture, who are critical in maintaining peace and security in their various domains, crucial in shoring up development.

He assured them of prompt implementation of the law before he leaves office, saying that Plateau has set an example by the action for other states to emulate.

Lalong said that as the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, he would encourage his members on the formulation of such law in their various states.

“ I am going to circulate this bill to all the northern governors ,” he said.

He thanked the state assembly for their cooperation and contributions in making the law a reality, saying that its interpretation in to indigenous languages was necessary to ensure understanding its content.

Speaking earlier, the commissioner for Justice, Mr Chrysanthus Ahmadu gave the synopsis of the law, saying it has 17 clauses and two schedules bothering on appointments of traditional leaders, their salaries and other administrative matters.

He said that the law provides for the appointment of traditional rulers to be in accordance to their various native laws and customs.

He explained that the sources of their salaries shall be from the consolidated revenue fund of the state.

He said that the law provides that death benefits of traditional rulers which is to be 50 per cent of their annual basic salary, should be given to their families in such circumstances.

The commissioner explained that law stipulates that the use of sirens and flags should be only for first class traditional rulers, while the second and third would use only flags.

He said that the law highlights the autonomy of each chiefdom quoting that “Each chiefdom is autonomous and therefore no graded traditional ruler shall interfere with the affairs of another chiefdom,”.(NAN)