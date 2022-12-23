Lalong sets up taskforce to curb the diversion of petroleum products

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the constitution of a task force to address ongoing difficulties in accessing petroleum products by the residents of the state.

The approval was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu.

A statement issued by Lalong’s Spokesperson, Dr. Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos indicated that the task force would monitor the distribution and prices of petroleum products in the state.

He added that it would also enforce compliance by the marketers on the approved pricing template for the products, and ensure its availability, particularly during the yuletide.

According to the statement, the taskforce will also ensure that petroleum products designated for Plateau are not diverted to neighbouring states.

“The taskforce has also been mandated to apprehend violators and ensure that they are punished according to extant laws.

“The taskforce is to be chaired by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, with membership comprising of Commissioners for Science and Technology, Environment and Urban Development.

Other members are representatives of the Nigeria Police, DSS, NSCDC, Operation Rainbow, NUPRC, NUPENG, and Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN).