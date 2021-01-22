Lalong sets up 7-man committee over PLASU strike

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has constituted a 7- man committee to look into the impending strike by the staff of Plateau State University (PLASU).

This was in a bid to end the indefinite strike embarked by members of the PLASU branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs Government House, Jos, in a statement on Friday said the committee would also look into other matters raised by the union.

The Committee members are: State Head of Service, Mr Izam Azi (Chairman) and Mr Isaac Maran, Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Office of the Head of Service, Secretary.

Other are; Prof. Yohana Izam, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Bursar of the University, Mr Lawrence Longsen and Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Kak’mena Audu.

Also on the list are the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. John Wade and the State Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Mr Ezekiel Pabuet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the union had accused the state government of failure to constitute council for the institution and abandoning of the school.

The union also stated that government was owing its members academic allowances among other welfare issues.

The student’s union leaders of PLASU and other staff of the University had during the governor’s recent visit of on- going projects at the university, appealed for intervention on the matter.

They noted that resolving the strike would facilitate the resumption of academic activities in the university.

He added that the committe was mandated to submit its report in three weeks time.

Machan quoted Lalong to have pledged his comittment for quick resolution of the issues raised by the PLASU ASUU. (NAN)