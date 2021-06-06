Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has advised against criticism of leaders that is detrimental to the corporate existence of of the nation.

Lalong stated this at an inter-denominational Church Service held at the Government House Chapel, Rayfield, Jos, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

“We cannot tear down the nation through negative rhetoric or supporting individuals or groups who take joy in running down Nigeria’s sovereignty and discrediting its leaders.

” Of course, we have the right to criticise our leaders and call them to account, but such should not be at the detriment of the corporate existence of the country,” he said.

He said that even though Nigeria was currently facing many challenges such as insecurity, unemployment and poverty, hope should not be lost for a better nation.

” We should never give up on our nation or make negative confessions about its destiny,” the governor said.

He said concerted efforts were required from both the leaders and the electorate to find lasting solutions to the current challenges facing the country.

He urged the Church in Plateau and Nigeria to propagate and sustain its advocacy for accountability, truth, fairness and justice from the political class, to build the confidence of Nigerians in the democratic system of government and deliver its dividends.

Lalong said that leaders should be selfless and imbibe the attributes of inclusiveness, tolerance and accountability, adding that the Church should encourage good people to contest for political positions to sanitise and strengthen the democratic system.

He appreciated the people of Plateau and the Church for their support and prayers for the Government in the last six years, while urging them to make suggestions on ensuring more dividends of democracy.

He said their cooperation and goodwill had assisted the government in addressing the issue of peace, and providing infrastructure and services to the people.

“I wish to assure our citizens that we will continue to do our best to not only foster peaceful coexistence among all citizens, but also deal decisively with criminals and crises merchants whose desire is to create chaos.

“We count on the cooperation of all citizens in preventing crimes and also apprehending criminals. Please, give us the information and we shall fish them out and deal with them,” the governor said.

In his sermon titled:’ Grace is the Answer’ ,Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission(NCPC), explained that grace means effortless and smoothness,saying there were three stages in life that individuals and country experienced.

Pam said the stages included the Wilderness, Gethsemane and the Cross, explaining that Nigeria was going through its wilderness stage and would survive its challenges by the grace of God.

Also speaking, Rev.Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the Plateau Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said Nigeria and its leaders need fervent prayers to enable them to discharge their duties diligently.

He prayed God to help Nigeria to overcome its security challenges, unemployment , hunger and poverty , and also for wisdom for its leaders to avert danger that may arise because of its challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that special prayers were conducted for the governor and members of the State Executive Council for good governance, while prayers were also conducted for Plateau and Nigeria.(NAN)

