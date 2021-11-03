Lalong restates commitment to transparency, frugality in governance

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has restated his government’s commitment to transparency and frugal utilisation of resources.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Simon Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, quoted Lalong as restating the government’s commitment when executives of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) visited him.

”As a government, we are bent on ensuring prudent use of resources to the advantage of the people.

”We shall continue to do this; we shall continue to support ANAN. We have to work as partners in this project,” he said.

The governor commended the association for its inputs towards ensuring probity and accountability in public resources management.

He restated his administration’s readiness to support ANAN to build reliable accounting professionals for effective management of resources.

Earlier, ANAN President, Prof. Benjamin Osisioma, pledged to strengthen the association’s synergy with the state government.

”Part of our business here is to officially inform you of the ANAN University which has been approved by the Federal Government.

Osisioma urged the governor to support the association towards actualising the ANAN University library project.

”ANAN has continued to make progress, we are committed to making positive impacts on the country,” he said.

The president said that ANAN College had flourished and broken newer frontiers while domiciled in the state.

”We are at home in Jos. We have turned down overtures by other states to relocate from Jos.

”We have also reciprocated by embarking upon many social responsibility projects to support our host state” he said.(NAN)

