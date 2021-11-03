Lalong restates commitment to transparency, frugality in governance

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has restated his government’s commitment to transparency and frugal utilisation of resources.

A statement the Director of and Public Affairs, Mr Simon Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, quoted Lalong as restating the government’s commitment when executives  of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) visited him.

”As a government, we are bent on ensuring prudent use of resources to the advantage of the people.

”We shall continue to this; we shall continue to support ANAN. We have to work as in this project,” he said.

The governor commended the association for its inputs towards ensuring probity and accountability in public resources management.

He restated his administration’s readiness to support ANAN to reliable accounting professionals for effective of resources.

Earlier, ANAN President, Prof. Benjamin Osisioma, pledged to strengthen the association’s with the state government.

”Part of our here is to officially inform you of the ANAN University which has been approved the Federal Government.

Osisioma urged the governor to support the association towards actualising the ANAN University library project.

”ANAN has continued to make progress, we are committed to making positive impacts on the country,” he said.

The president said that ANAN College had flourished and broken newer frontiers while domiciled in the state.

”We are at home in Jos. We have turned down overtures other states to relocate from Jos.

”We have also reciprocated embarking upon many responsibility projects to support our host state” he said.(NAN)

