Lalong restates commitment to supply power to Plateau Central, Taraba, Bauchi

By Martha Agas

Jos, Dec. 25, 2022 (NAN) Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has restated the commitment to supply power to some parts to the central and southern senatorial districts of the state.

His Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, stated this in Jos on Saturday, saying that the governor restated the commitment during his meeting with his campaign council at the All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal headquarters in Shendam.

The governor, who is the APC Senatorial Candidate for Plateau South District, said that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has resumed work to complete the Makeri-Guratop-Pankshin 132 KVA Line.

He said that the line would also supply power to some parts of Taraba and Bauchi States within the next three months.

Lalong thanked his campaign council for its efforts, and expressed confidence that the party would win the 2023 polls at all levels.

He urged the council to remain dedicated to its mandate as well as avoid distractions from political rivals in their campaigns.

Earlier, the governor had inaugurated the Shendam Marriotte Hotel in the district

He said that prior to its establishment, there has been a shortage of accommodation for guests who come to Shendam or other parts of the Southern Zone for business, leisure or conferences.

He said with the expansive road networks that his administration had developed in Shendam and neighboring towns, there is huge potential for economic activities in this zone. (NAN)