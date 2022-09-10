Lalong restates commitment to shore up development in Plateau

By Martha Agas

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong has restated his commitment to shore up development in the state, using his position as Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

The governor stated this during a visit to his home town in Shendam Local Government for consultations ahead of the lifting of ban on campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson Dr Makut Macham in Jos, the governor visited the headquarters of the Plateau South Senatorial District in Shendam to meet with his supporters.

He also visited the Palace of the Paramount traditional ruler of Shendam, the Long Gamai of Gamai land, Miskoom Martin Shaldas III.

The governor, who was in Shendam with his wife Regina Lalong and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Idris Ahmed, informed the traditional leader that the visit was to consult with stakeholders in preparations for the polls.

He thanked him for his prayers, support, and blessings over the years, saying it paved the way for him to succeed and serve the state and Nigeria at various levels.

He described his emergence as Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council as a great boost for the party in Plateau, saying it would enhance their chances of winning elections and drawing from the dividends of democracy in the next dispensation.

He appealed to APC members and Plateau people to shun all forms of divisive tendencies using religion, ethnicity and political interests which are very inimical to development.

Responding, the Long Gamai assured the governor of his prayers and support while thanking him for his peace initiatives, saying it facilitated progress and development of his domain, the southern zone and the state in general.

He thanked the governor for his swift action on the recent attack on his Palace by hoodlums, who wanted to instigate crisis, using religion and other antics.

The paramount ruler appealed to Lalong who is also contesting for the senatorial position in the area, together with other candidates, to always promote the interest of their people and work for the progress of the state.

The Deputy Speaker, in his remarks, said APC brought development to Plateau where it attracted federal projects, appointments and other dividends of democracy.

The Zonal Chairman of APC in the district, Alhaji Abdullahi Yallum, thanked the governor and deputy speaker for the grassroots consultation, assuring them that the party was working to deliver all its candidates in the forthcoming elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

