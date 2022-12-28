Lalong restates commitment to develop polo in Plateau

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has restated his commitment to develop the game of polo in the state.

A statement by Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, said Lalong said this at the opening of the 2022 Jos Polo Tournament on Wednesday in Jos.

He said the game of polo had written the name of Plateau on the annals of history on national and international competitions.

Lalong who also inaugurated a new Polo Club, said that the restoration of peace in the state has facilitated the return of polo and other social activities in Plateau.

He called on Plateau people to sustain the peaceful co-existence that the state has experienced since his assumption of office.

The governor said that the situation has attracted visitors to the state leading to boosting businesses.

In his remarks, President of the Jos Polo Club, Murtala Laushi thanked Lalong for approving the relocation of the annual Jos Trade Fair from the Polo playground.

He said the relocation would help in sustaining the quality of the field and the infrastructure.

Laushi said that 42 teams would be competing at the Polo tournament, including participants from South Africa, Argentina and the United Kingdom. (NAN)