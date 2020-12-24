 Lalong recovers from COVID-19

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has recovered from Coronavirus after testing negative for the disease.

Dr Makut Macham the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor said this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Lalong had gone into isolation on Dec. 17 after testing positive to the dreaded virus.

“One week after the governor tested positive to the virus, he is now free of the disease after his latest test result came out negative.

“The governor’s negative status was communicated to him on Wednesday night.