Lalong promises to sustain peace in Plateau 

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has promised to do everything possible to sustain peace in the state.

Lalong stated this at an event organised by the state’s Peace Building Agency (PPBA) to commemorate the 2022 International Peace Day on Wednesday in Jos.

Represented by Mr Dan Majang, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, the governor expressed deep desire to bequeath a peaceful Plateau.

“We will do everything possible to secure the people of Plateau; because we can only grow and develop when there is absolute peace.

“We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure lasting peace is restored to all parts of the state.

“The establishment of the peace building agency is part of our efforts in ensuring there is peace at all levels,” he said.

The governor thanked security agencies and the media for working assiduously toward the actualisation of the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

He, however, called on residents of the state to support and collaborate with the government and security agencies toward a peaceful Plateau.

Earlier, Mr Joseph Lengmang, the Director General of PPBA, said that the event was organised to reflect on the importance of the day, which was set aside by the United Nations to commemorate the peace works in the state.

Lengmang said that the event was organised in collaboration with its partners, including Mercy Corps, Norwegian Refugee Council, TearFund, Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action and GIZ, among others.

He explained that the event had afforded peace practitioners in the state and other stakeholders to share their experiences.

Prof. Pandang Yamsat, the Co-Chairman of Plateau Inter-Religious Council, advised residents of the state to be tolerant, patient and respect the values of others.

He advised communities to come together and draw out values that would entrench togetherness and promote peaceful co-existence in the society.

The reprsentatives of Gbong Gwom Jos, Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Commissioner of Police, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), among others, also spoke at event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 International Day of Peace has the theme ”End Racism, Build Peace” with a sub theme ”Fostering Social Cohesion and Mutual Understanding for Sustainable Peace in Plateau: The Role of Community”

NAN also reports that the agency with its partners has organised a road walk on in Jos as part of activities making the day.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

