Lalong: Plateau will vote APC for justice, development, peace

By Zainab Oyekan

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that the people of the state and Nigerians at large, will vote APC again because of its achievements in the area of peace, development and justice.

Lalong, who is the Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, said this at the Bit Pol Cultural Festival on Monday in his village, N’yak, Shendam Local Government Area to usher in the New Year.

He said APC, under his Rescue Administration, had done a lot to restore peace to Plateau State and address previous acts of injustice, exclusion and division.

He cited the restoration of traditional stools and creation of new ones as a very important step taken by his government to emancipate the people and give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

Lalong said such actions and the creation of the Peace Building Agency and opening up of room for dialogue, understanding and unity, had made it possible for people to seek common grounds and stand against division and unpatriotic conduct.

While thanking his people for always supporting him and voting for the APC, Lalong said he was sure that such support would manifest in the polls when voting to elect Bola Tinubu as President as well as Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Governor of Plateau State, to succeed him.

He said as the DG of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, he could guarantee that Tinubu and Nentawe would do justice to all Nigerians, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Idris Wase said the people of Nyak should be very proud to have produced an illustrious son like Gov. Lalong who is humble, patriotic and honest.

He said Lalong knew the road to victory and success and deserved to be supported by not only his kinsmen but the people of Plateau State as he had the connections and capacity to protect their interests in national politics.

APC gubernatorial candidate Nentawe Yilwatda while assuring the people of Nyak, said he would continue with the legacies of Gov Lalong and ensure that peace and stability persisted on the Plateau.

Nentawe said he would continue to support the Bit Pol Cultural Festival as well as make sure that the people of Plateau were more united and prosperous.

Plateau State Algon Chairman Alex Naantuam said the Pol Unity and Cultural Festival had continued to bring in people from around the country every year.

He said this was a testament to the unity and progress that existed within the Nyak community as well as collaboration with their sons and daughters.

The Chairman of the Pol Unity and Cultural Association (PUCA), Mr Audu Inuwa, appreciated Lalong for giving the community a sense of pride through his exploits in politics and performance as Governor of Plateau State, Chairman Northern Governors Forum and Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council.

He said the Pol Unity and Cultural Association had been strengthened with the support and goodwill of Lalong.(NAN)