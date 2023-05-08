Lalong organises special golf kitty to mark 60th birthday

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has organised a special triangular golf kitty to commemorate his 60th birthday in Jos.

The tournament, which began on Thursday, was hosted by Lamingo, Rhino, with the grand finale held at Rayfield Golf Clubs in Jos.

During the event on Sunday, Lalong said he oragnised the tournament to appreciate golfers in the state.

He added that the competition would further promote the game in the state, thereby attracting more people in the state to play the game.

”I want to thank God for sparing my life to attain the age of sixty and to all of you for making this day memorable for me.

”When I became governor, there was no green on the Plateau, but today all the five clubs in the state are green.

”So, I have put this tournament together in order to appreciate all the golfers on the plateau,” he said.

The governor, who promised to make the tournament an annual event, also pledged to support the game in the state and country in general.

Lalong, however, called on the incoming administration in the state to support the game, adding that such move would sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Earlier, Steve Abah, the Captain of Rayfield Golf Club, thanked the host for organising the tournament in his honour.

He said that the contributions of the governor to the golfing community in the state and country in general could not be overemphasised.

Mr Thaddeus Yilmen, the Chairman of the Plateau Amateur Golfers Association (PAGA) and member of the oragnansing commitee, said over 150 professional, amateur and ladies participated in the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various prizes were won by players who participated in the tournament (NAN)